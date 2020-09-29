Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Domestic Violence Law Signals Hope for Kuwait’s Women

Click to expand Image The Kuwait city skyline is seen through haze in Kuwait City. © 2016 AP Photo/Gustavo Ferrari, File This month, after years of activism, Kuwaiti women’s rights activists won a new law establishing protections against domestic violence. The need for this law was underscored on September 9 when Fatima al-Ajmi, aged 35 and pregnant, was shot repeatedly and killed, reportedly by a family member for marrying a man outside of her family’s community. Her killer had reportedly threatened her before. In 2019, I spoke to nine women in Kuwait who described facing abuse from…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Netherlands: End dangerous mass surveillance policing experiments
~ Ethiopian Forces Should Show Restraint at Upcoming Festival
~ Cyprus: Asylum Seekers Summarily Returned
~ UK: Automated Benefits System Failing People in Need
~ RSF urges EU to demand on Swedish publisher’s release as condition to continue investment negotiations with China
~ Pakistan: Young Muhafiz Force volunteers stand ground against COVID-19
~ ‘Eyes and ears’ of UN Human Rights Council facing funding crisis
~ "It’s a privilege to help people regain their independence"
~ One-size-fits-all approach cannot work for victims and survivors of sexual and gender-based violence
~ Chile: Reject ‘Anti-Denial’ Law
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter