Cyprus: Asylum Seekers Summarily Returned

Click to expand Image Cyprus coast guard carrying migrants from a boat from Lebanon interdicted on January 14, 2020. © 2020 Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters (Athens) – Cypriot coast guard forces summarily pushed back, abandoned, expelled, or returned more than 200 migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers coming from Lebanon during the first week of September 2020 without giving them the opportunity to lodge asylum claims, Human Rights Watch said today. People reported being threatened by Greek and Turkish Cypriot coast guards. They said that Greek Cypriot coast guard vessels circled them at high…

