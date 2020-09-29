Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

RSF urges EU to demand on Swedish publisher’s release as condition to continue investment negotiations with China

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the EU to stand firm on press freedom and demand Swedish publisher Gui Minhai’s release as a condition to continue investment negotiations with China.

© Reporters without borders -


~ Ethiopian Forces Should Show Restraint at Upcoming Festival
~ Cyprus: Asylum Seekers Summarily Returned
~ UK: Automated Benefits System Failing People in Need
~ ‘Eyes and ears’ of UN Human Rights Council facing funding crisis
~ "It’s a privilege to help people regain their independence"
~ One-size-fits-all approach cannot work for victims and survivors of sexual and gender-based violence
~ Chile: Reject ‘Anti-Denial’ Law
~ UK Data Shows People with Disabilities Caught in Covid-19 Crosshairs
~ Martin Luther King III to join online consultation on racism
~ Most countries failing to protect women from COVID-19 economic and social fallout
