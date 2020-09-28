Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

One-size-fits-all approach cannot work for victims and survivors of sexual and gender-based violence

~ "It’s a privilege to help people regain their independence"
~ Chile: Reject ‘Anti-Denial’ Law
~ UK Data Shows People with Disabilities Caught in Covid-19 Crosshairs
~ Martin Luther King III to join online consultation on racism
~ Most countries failing to protect women from COVID-19 economic and social fallout
~ Another Spike in Philippines’ ‘Drug War’ Deaths
~ ‘Eyes and ears’ of Human Rights Council facing funding crisis
~ UNESCO online debate on Tourism and COVID-19, 28 September
~ Access to Information in Times of Crisis, UNESCO marks International Day for Universal Access to Information, 28 September
~ India: UN expert raises alarm over mass evictions of Delhi railway track dwellers
