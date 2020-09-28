Tolerance.ca
Chile: Reject ‘Anti-Denial’ Law

Click to expand Image General Augusto Pinochet, who from 1973 to 1990 led a military government in Chile responsible for extensive human rights abuses, in 1975. © AP Photo (Washington, DC) – The Chilean Senate should reject a legislative proposal that would criminalize the denial of the heinous abuses committed during the country’s military dictatorship, Human Rights Watch said today.  On September 22, 2020, the Chilean House of Representatives passed a bill that would punish people who “justify,” “approve” of, or “deny” the human rights violations committed during the country’s dictatorship…

© Human Rights Watch -


