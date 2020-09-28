Tolerance.ca
Americas: Region must not miss opportunity to lead on environmental protection

Today, 26 September, is the deadline for countries to sign the Regional Agreement on Access to Information, Public Participation and Justice in Environmental Matters in Latin America and the Caribbean (Escazú Agreement). For it to come into force, at least eleven countries must ratify it, therefore only one more is needed in addition to the ten countries that have already done so.

~ Martin Luther King III to join online consultation on racism
~ Most countries failing to protect women from COVID-19 economic and social fallout
~ Another Spike in Philippines’ ‘Drug War’ Deaths
~ ‘Eyes and ears’ of Human Rights Council facing funding crisis
~ UNESCO online debate on Tourism and COVID-19, 28 September
~ Access to Information in Times of Crisis, UNESCO marks International Day for Universal Access to Information, 28 September
~ India: UN expert raises alarm over mass evictions of Delhi railway track dwellers
~ Rights experts denounce death sentence against Nigerian singer who posted on WhatsApp
~ Guinea: Stadium Massacre Victims Await Justice
