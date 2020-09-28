Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: 12 Hong Kong Protesters Held Incommunicado

Click to expand Image Relatives of 12 Hong Kong activists apprehended at sea by Chinese authorities call for their family members to be returned to the territory, saying their legal rights were being violated, at a press conference in Hong Kong, September 12, 2020. ©2020 AP Photo/Kin Cheung (New York) –The Chinese authorities should allow 12 detained Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters, including one child, access to family members and their own lawyers and physicians, Human Rights Watch said today. The group has been held incommunicado in Shenzhen’s Yantian Detention Center since August…

© Human Rights Watch -


