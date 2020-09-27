Afghans Tentatively Talk Peace in a Year of Rising Violence

Tolerance.ca
Click to expand Image Friends and families of people killed in the conflict gathered in a cemetery to call for a ceasefire from the parties to the intra-Afghan peace talks taking place in Doha, Qatar, September 14, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Rahmat Gul The painstaking pace of peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban means that it could be a long time before the participants address the most contentious issues, including the call for a ceasefire that President Ashraf Ghani made at the United Nations General Assembly this week. Afghans should not have to wait for a ceasefire…

© Human Rights Watch -


