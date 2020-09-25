Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

We must change the trajectory of harm caused by conflict and climate shocks

~ Inclusion and more public participation, will help forge better government policies: Guterres
~ Attack outside former Charlie Hebdo office: “This endless threat to free speech is an abomination”
~ Nature and water for people: UNESCO’s ecohydrology approach for a new water culture at the United Nations General Assembly
~ Guidelines on the protection of the natural environment in armed conflict
~ Belarus must release opposition leader Maria Kalesnikava, stress independent rights experts
~ Director-General urges investigation into murder of journalist Jobert Bercasio
~ Iraqi Kurdish journalist jailed for defaming Iraq’s president
~ Guinea: Security Forces Failed to Stem Election Violence
~ Hong Kong: Stop Prosecuting Pro-Democracy Activists
~ Philippines: UN must intensify pressure to end killings as impunity reigns
