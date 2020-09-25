Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Attack outside former Charlie Hebdo office: “This endless threat to free speech is an abomination”

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is appalled by today’s knife attack outside the former offices of the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo on Rue Nicolas Appert in Paris, in which two employees of production companies Premières Lignes and Bocode were injured.The attack came after Charlie Hebdo was the target of new threats following its decision to republish cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed to mark the start of the trial o

© Reporters without borders -


