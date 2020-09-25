Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guidelines on the protection of the natural environment in armed conflict

© International Committee of the Red Cross


~ Belarus must release opposition leader Maria Kalesnikava, stress independent rights experts
~ Director-General urges investigation into murder of journalist Jobert Bercasio
~ Iraqi Kurdish journalist jailed for defaming Iraq’s president
~ Guinea: Security Forces Failed to Stem Election Violence
~ Hong Kong: Stop Prosecuting Pro-Democracy Activists
~ Philippines: UN must intensify pressure to end killings as impunity reigns
~ ICRC President addresses risks and solutions in the Digital Age at UNGA event on Digital Cooperation
~ Cuba’s Government Throws Its Repressive Playbook at a Journalist
~ Two Indian journalists denied justice after saying Punjab lawyer wasn’t qualified
