Human Rights Observatory

Iraqi Kurdish journalist jailed for defaming Iraq’s president

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate and unconditional release of Bahroz Jafeer, an Iraqi Kurdish journalist held since 22 September in Sulaymaniyah, in northern Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, on a charge of defaming Iraqi President Barham Saleh, a Kurdish politician from Sulaymaniyah.Jafeer has been placed in preventive detention as a result of a co

