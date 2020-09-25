Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Stop Prosecuting Pro-Democracy Activists

Click to expand Image Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong displays a bail paper outside Central Police Station in Hong Kong, Thursday, September 24, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Vincent Yu (New York) – Hong Kong authorities should cease politically motivated prosecutions of pro-democracy activists, Human Rights Watch said today. They should immediately drop charges and quash convictions in cases involving Hong Kong’s Public Order Ordinance, which places excessive restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. The police arrested Joshua Wong, 23, a prominent…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Guinea: Security Forces Failed to Stem Election Violence
~ Philippines: UN must intensify pressure to end killings as impunity reigns
~ Guinea: Security Forces Failed to Stem Election Violence
~ ICRC President addresses risks and solutions in the Digital Age at UNGA event on Digital Cooperation
~ Cuba’s Government Throws Its Repressive Playbook at a Journalist
~ Two Indian journalists denied justice after saying Punjab lawyer wasn’t qualified
~ Take Our Global Survey: Online violence against women journalists and effective measures to combat the problem
~ Great apes, loss of biodiversity and COVID-19 - A throwback on the race for knowledge
~ Qatar: Significant Labor and Kafala Reforms
~ Invitation to bid for joint ICRC-IOM tender for Synthetic Blankets Low, Medium, and High thermal
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter