Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Two Indian journalists denied justice after saying Punjab lawyer wasn’t qualified

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is appalled by the denial of justice in the case of a TV reporter in the state of Punjab, in northwestern India, who was tortured and then jailed for a month after questioning a lawyer’s qualifications. Now he and his cameraman are facing up to 22 years in prison in case brought by lawyers and, to cap it all, they cannot find a lawyer to defend them.Khush Dil News TV reporter Sunil Kumar Sain’s account of what happened after he was arrested on 26 June and taken to the Fazilka district police station is shocking: “I was hung upsid

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Take Our Global Survey: Online violence against women journalists and effective measures to combat the problem
~ Great apes, loss of biodiversity and COVID-19 - A throwback on the race for knowledge
~ Qatar: Significant Labor and Kafala Reforms
~ Invitation to bid for joint ICRC-IOM tender for Synthetic Blankets Low, Medium, and High thermal
~ Hungary: Trivial grounds used to strip Budapest radio station of its licence
~ UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Priority Africa and External Relations meets H.E. Mr Igor Fissenko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Delegate of Belarus
~ Iranian bill aims to reinforce “digital wall” and online censorship
~ RSF briefs Human Rights Council about violations of journalists’ rights in Syria
~ RSF condemns heavy-handed methods used to prevent journalists covering demonstration in Cameroon
~ Turkish journalist Can Dündar victim of revenge without end
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter