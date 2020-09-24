Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Invitation to bid for joint ICRC-IOM tender for Synthetic Blankets Low, Medium, and High thermal

~ Qatar: Significant Labor and Kafala Reforms
~ Hungary: Trivial grounds used to strip Budapest radio station of its licence
~ UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Priority Africa and External Relations meets H.E. Mr Igor Fissenko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Delegate of Belarus
~ Iranian bill aims to reinforce “digital wall” and online censorship
~ RSF briefs Human Rights Council about violations of journalists’ rights in Syria
~ RSF condemns heavy-handed methods used to prevent journalists covering demonstration in Cameroon
~ Turkish journalist Can Dündar victim of revenge without end
~ Australia: Harsh Police Response During Covid-19
~ Belarus : RSF unblocks three Belarusian websites censored during protests
~ UNESCO showcases education responses to Covid-19 Crisis at UN General Assembly
