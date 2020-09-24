Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Hungary: Trivial grounds used to strip Budapest radio station of its licence

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) urges the European Commission to investigate the independence of Hungary’s Media Council, which seems to have been following orders from the ruling Fidesz party when it refused to renew the operating licence of Klubrádió, Budapest’s last independent radio station, on trivial administrative grounds.Anything goes when it comes to silencing independent media outlets in Hungary.

