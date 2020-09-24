Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Priority Africa and External Relations meets H.E. Mr Igor Fissenko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Delegate of Belarus

Language English

© Unesco -


~ Iranian bill aims to reinforce “digital wall” and online censorship
~ RSF briefs Human Rights Council about violations of journalists’ rights in Syria
~ RSF condemns heavy-handed methods used to prevent journalists covering demonstration in Cameroon
~ Turkish journalist Can Dündar victim of revenge without end
~ Australia: Harsh Police Response During Covid-19
~ UNESCO showcases education responses to Covid-19 Crisis at UN General Assembly
~ Morocco: RSF appeals urgently to UN to condemn use of trumped-up sex charges against journalists
~ Cameroon: Soldiers Get 10 Years for Murder of Civilians
~ Policy dialogue on digital citizenship competencies held between Vietnamese youth and policy makers
~ Impact on workers of COVID-19 is ‘catastrophic’: ILO
