Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iranian bill aims to reinforce “digital wall” and online censorship

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Iranian authorities to withdraw a draconian bill that would place social media under military control. Iran must respect its international obligations, RSF says.

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Priority Africa and External Relations meets H.E. Mr Igor Fissenko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Delegate of Belarus
~ RSF briefs Human Rights Council about violations of journalists’ rights in Syria
~ RSF condemns heavy-handed methods used to prevent journalists covering demonstration in Cameroon
~ Turkish journalist Can Dündar victim of revenge without end
~ Australia: Harsh Police Response During Covid-19
~ UNESCO showcases education responses to Covid-19 Crisis at UN General Assembly
~ Morocco: RSF appeals urgently to UN to condemn use of trumped-up sex charges against journalists
~ Cameroon: Soldiers Get 10 Years for Murder of Civilians
~ Policy dialogue on digital citizenship competencies held between Vietnamese youth and policy makers
~ Impact on workers of COVID-19 is ‘catastrophic’: ILO
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter