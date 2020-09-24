Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF briefs Human Rights Council about violations of journalists’ rights in Syria

NewsDuring a UN Human Rights Council debate yesterday in the presence of the Commission of Inquiry on Syria, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemned the many violations of Syrian journalists’ rights and the government’s tight control on news and information, and called for the protection of Syrian journalists and for combatting impunity. The oral intervention by Isabel Amossé, RSF’s head of advocacy, during this inter-active debate is appended below: "Madam Chair,

