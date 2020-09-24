Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF condemns heavy-handed methods used to prevent journalists covering demonstration in Cameroon

NewsA Radio France Internationale correspondent was violently beaten by police and several journalists had their equipment seized during a banned opposition demonstration in Cameroon. Reporters Without Borders condemns the violent methods used by the police and urges the authorities to punish those responsible. RSF spoke to the journalist, Polycarpe Essomba, as he was on his way to hospital on Wednesday to seek treatment for a headache and pains in his feet caused by the police beating a day

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Priority Africa and External Relations meets H.E. Mr Igor Fissenko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Delegate of Belarus
~ Iranian bill aims to reinforce “digital wall” and online censorship
~ RSF briefs Human Rights Council about violations of journalists’ rights in Syria
~ Turkish journalist Can Dündar victim of revenge without end
~ Australia: Harsh Police Response During Covid-19
~ UNESCO showcases education responses to Covid-19 Crisis at UN General Assembly
~ Morocco: RSF appeals urgently to UN to condemn use of trumped-up sex charges against journalists
~ Cameroon: Soldiers Get 10 Years for Murder of Civilians
~ Policy dialogue on digital citizenship competencies held between Vietnamese youth and policy makers
~ Impact on workers of COVID-19 is ‘catastrophic’: ILO
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter