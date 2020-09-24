Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkish journalist Can Dündar victim of revenge without end

NewsAfter being threatened by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, tried and imprisoned, and after narrowly escaping an armed attack that forced him to flee abroad, well-known Turkish journalist Can Dündar could now have all of his assets seized by the Turkish state. This unacceptable and vindictive measure must be revoked, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says.Dündar, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Germany since the summer of 2016, was given 15 days on 17 September – until 5 October – to return to Turkey and appear bef

© Reporters without borders -


