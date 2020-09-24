Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Harsh Police Response During Covid-19

Click to expand Image Police Public Order Response Teams respond to a small group of protesters who appeared at a shopping center and quickly dispersed before any arrests could be made during pop-up protests on September 20, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.  © 2020 Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via AP Images. (Sydney) – Victoria’s police have used harsh measures during the Australian state’s Covid-19 lockdown that threaten basic rights, Human Rights Watch said today. Victoria’s parliament should reject a new attempt to broaden police powers. Victorian police have engaged in abusive practices…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ UNESCO showcases education responses to Covid-19 Crisis at UN General Assembly
~ Morocco: RSF appeals urgently to UN to condemn use of trumped-up sex charges against journalists
~ Cameroon: Soldiers Get 10 Years for Murder of Civilians
~ Policy dialogue on digital citizenship competencies held between Vietnamese youth and policy makers
~ Impact on workers of COVID-19 is ‘catastrophic’: ILO
~ RSF’s #FreeAssange campaign targeted by spambot attack
~ Kashmir cyber-police threaten, slap reporter who questioned their methods
~ Yemen: Millions struggle to put food on the table and must choose between food or medicine
~ Call for Exhibitions and Edutainment Content – Global Media and Information Literacy Week 2020
~ Virtuoso violinist Renaud Capuçon designated UNESCO Artist for Peace
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter