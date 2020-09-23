Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Morocco: RSF appeals urgently to UN to condemn use of trumped-up sex charges against journalists

NewsAfter the appearance of Moroccan journalist Omar Radi in court on rape charges, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) urges the United Nations to take a stand publicly against the misuse of sex charges against journalists by the Moroccan authorities in an attempt to silence them. RSF sent an urgent appeal today to the UN Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women, Dubravka Šimonovic, asking her to issue a public condemnation of the misuse of sex charges against journalist

