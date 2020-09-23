Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Policy dialogue on digital citizenship competencies held between Vietnamese youth and policy makers

~ Cameroon: Soldiers Get 10 Years for Murder of Civilians
~ Impact on workers of COVID-19 is ‘catastrophic’: ILO
~ RSF’s #FreeAssange campaign targeted by spambot attack
~ Kashmir cyber-police threaten, slap reporter who questioned their methods
~ Yemen: Millions struggle to put food on the table and must choose between food or medicine
~ Call for Exhibitions and Edutainment Content – Global Media and Information Literacy Week 2020
~ Virtuoso violinist Renaud Capuçon designated UNESCO Artist for Peace
~ Belarus : RSF unblocks two Belarusian websites censored during protests
~ Mali: Rights expert calls for ‘immediate release’ of former officials detained during coup
~ French doctrine for policing demonstrations: RSF asks interior minister for guarantees
