Human Rights Observatory

RSF’s #FreeAssange campaign targeted by spambot attack

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) has become aware of an online attack on the #FreeAssange petition and other areas of the RSF website. No data has been compromised and RSF took immediate action to secure its petition tool. The heavy targeting of the #FreeAssange petition suggests a deliberate attempt to undermine the campaign, but RSF is more determined than ever to secure the release of Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange and to stop his extradition to the United States.On 22 September, RSF became aware of an attack on its website on 17 September that particularly targeted the #FreeAssange petition.

