Human Rights Observatory

Kashmir cyber-police threaten, slap reporter who questioned their methods

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the threats and violence, including being slapped in the face, to which Kashmiri journalist Auqib Javeed was subjected during a five-hour interrogation by cyber-police in Srinagar, the capital of Indian-administered Kashmir, after writing about their intimidation of Twitter users. Such behaviour is unacceptable in a democracy, RSF says.“I fear for my life now,” Javeed told RSF.

© Reporters without borders


~ Cameroon: Soldiers Get 10 Years for Murder of Civilians
~ Policy dialogue on digital citizenship competencies held between Vietnamese youth and policy makers
~ Impact on workers of COVID-19 is ‘catastrophic’: ILO
~ RSF’s #FreeAssange campaign targeted by spambot attack
~ Yemen: Millions struggle to put food on the table and must choose between food or medicine
~ Call for Exhibitions and Edutainment Content – Global Media and Information Literacy Week 2020
~ Virtuoso violinist Renaud Capuçon designated UNESCO Artist for Peace
~ Belarus : RSF unblocks two Belarusian websites censored during protests
~ Mali: Rights expert calls for ‘immediate release’ of former officials detained during coup
~ French doctrine for policing demonstrations: RSF asks interior minister for guarantees
