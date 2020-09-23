Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

French doctrine for policing demonstrations: RSF asks interior minister for guarantees

NewsWhile recognizing that the new National Law-Enforcement Doctrine has incorporated some of the organisation’s recommendations, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) asks French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin to provide clarifications and guarantees with regard to the document which is a source of concern.Certain provisions of the new National Law-Enforcement Doctrine published by the French interior ministry on 17 September and known by the French acronym SNMO are a source of c

© Reporters without borders -


