Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syria’s 100 Dollar Barrier to Return

Click to expand Image Members of the Lebanese General Security Directorate oversee Syrian refugees boarding a bus to take them home to Syria, in the northern Beirut suburb of Burj Hammoud, Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019.  © 2019 AP Photo/Bilal Hussein The Syrian government insists that each Syrian national entering Syria must exchange US$100 for Syrian pounds at the official rate. The policy was put in place in July, ostensibly to help the government replete its foreign currency reserves amid an unprecedented economic crisis. But in reality, it has only added another obstacle to prevent…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ UK Seeks to Stop Justice for War Crimes
~ Lebanon Risks Another Trash Crisis
~ Turkmenistan: Denial, Inaction Worsen Food Crisis
~ China: Quash Verdict Against Outspoken Tycoon
~ Myanmar: Stop Prosecuting Peaceful Protesters
~ Webinar: Memory and War edition of the Review
~ China: Quash Verdict Against Outspoken Tycoon
~ Pakistan Court’s Mental Health Ruling Promises Reform
~ Sign of the times: COVID-19 response and recovery must be accessible says Guterres
~ Russian Repression a Persistent Reality in Crimea
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter