Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkmenistan: Denial, Inaction Worsen Food Crisis

Click to expand Image A woman sells herbs in Ashgabat. © 2018 TIHR (New York) – Government inaction in response to the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic has drastically exacerbated Turkmenistan’s pre-existing food crisis, Human Rights Watch and the Turkmenistan Initiative for Human Rights (TIHR) said today. Shortages of subsidized food, accelerating since 2016, have worsened, with people waiting hours in line to try to buy more affordable food products, often being turned away empty-handed. Turkmenistan’s government denies the existence of poverty in the country and has failed…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ UK Seeks to Stop Justice for War Crimes
~ Syria’s 100 Dollar Barrier to Return
~ Lebanon Risks Another Trash Crisis
~ China: Quash Verdict Against Outspoken Tycoon
~ Myanmar: Stop Prosecuting Peaceful Protesters
~ Webinar: Memory and War edition of the Review
~ China: Quash Verdict Against Outspoken Tycoon
~ Pakistan Court’s Mental Health Ruling Promises Reform
~ Sign of the times: COVID-19 response and recovery must be accessible says Guterres
~ Russian Repression a Persistent Reality in Crimea
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter