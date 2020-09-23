Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

China: Quash Verdict Against Outspoken Tycoon

Click to expand Image Ren Zhiqiang, former Chairman of Huayuan Property Co. Ltd., attends an event in Chengdu city, Sichuan province, China on April 25, 2018.  © 2018 Imaginechina via AP Images (New York) – Chinese authorities should immediately quash the 18-year sentence against a property tycoon and outspoken critic of President Xi Jinping, Human Rights Watch said today.   On September 22, 2020, a Beijing court announced on its website that Ren Zhiqiang had been convicted of taking bribes and embezzling public funds. He was also fined 4.2 million yuan (US$620,000). “The corruption charges…

© Human Rights Watch


