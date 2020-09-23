Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russian Repression a Persistent Reality in Crimea

Click to expand Image Crimean Solidarity activists in the defendant’s box during sentencing, September 16, 2020. © Private Last week, a Russian military court sentenced seven Crimean Tatars to prison terms ranging from 13 to 19 years. It is part of a pattern of politically motivated prosecutions that has been happening in Russia-occupied Crimea for the past six years. The seven men were convicted of organizing or participating in a “terrorist organization.” One man was acquitted. In a system based on rule of law and justice, none would even have been prosecuted. The men are activists…

© Human Rights Watch -


