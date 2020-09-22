Tolerance.ca
Myanmar: Mounting child death toll during Rakhine village assaults must end, urges rights expert

~ Russian Repression a Persistent Reality in Crimea
~ European Commission Should Defend Asylum Seekers' Rights
~ US: Officials’ Pandemic Response Impaired Right to Vote
~ COVID-19: How the UNESCO Global Education Coalition is tackling the biggest learning disruption in history
~ Global Media and Information Literacy Week 2020: Join us and register your events
~ Renew ‘collective commitment to multilateralism’, urges Assembly president
~ Seoul: ICRC marks 70th anniversary of Korean War, highlights humanitarian response
~ ICRC Ward in Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Lebanon: Wound Management Saves a Limb and a Life
~ Declared a crime under violent extremists’ control, today music thrives again in Mosul
~ Indian journalist, specialist in defence, arrested for “spying” for China
