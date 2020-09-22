Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

European Commission Should Defend Asylum Seekers' Rights

Click to expand Image The Greek Coast Guard has been accused of using rescue equipment - namely inflatable, motorless life rafts - to leave asylum seekers and migrants adrift in open water close to the Turkish sea border. May 25, 2020 © 2020 Turkish Coast Guard What will it take for the European Commission, as the guardian of European Union law, to use its enforcement powers against Greece over its treatment of migrants and asylum seekers? That’s the question at the heart of Oxfam and WeMove Europe’s complaint filed today to the EU’s executive. The complaint shows that Greece’s laws and…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Russian Repression a Persistent Reality in Crimea
~ Myanmar: Mounting child death toll during Rakhine village assaults must end, urges rights expert
~ US: Officials’ Pandemic Response Impaired Right to Vote
~ COVID-19: How the UNESCO Global Education Coalition is tackling the biggest learning disruption in history
~ Global Media and Information Literacy Week 2020: Join us and register your events
~ Renew ‘collective commitment to multilateralism’, urges Assembly president
~ Seoul: ICRC marks 70th anniversary of Korean War, highlights humanitarian response
~ ICRC Ward in Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Lebanon: Wound Management Saves a Limb and a Life
~ Declared a crime under violent extremists’ control, today music thrives again in Mosul
~ Indian journalist, specialist in defence, arrested for “spying” for China
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter