Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Officials’ Pandemic Response Impaired Right to Vote

(Washington, DC, September 22, 2020) – Responses by election officials in the United States to the Covid-19 pandemic seriously impaired some people’s ability to vote in primary elections, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. Election officials need to ensure that every method of voting allowed in their state is easy to access and use for all voters, so that there can be a credible US general election on November 3, 2020.  The 83-page report, “What Democracy Looks Like: Protecting Voting Rights in the US during the Covid-19 Pandemic,” examines changes that election officials made…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Russian Repression a Persistent Reality in Crimea
~ Myanmar: Mounting child death toll during Rakhine village assaults must end, urges rights expert
~ European Commission Should Defend Asylum Seekers' Rights
~ COVID-19: How the UNESCO Global Education Coalition is tackling the biggest learning disruption in history
~ Global Media and Information Literacy Week 2020: Join us and register your events
~ Renew ‘collective commitment to multilateralism’, urges Assembly president
~ Seoul: ICRC marks 70th anniversary of Korean War, highlights humanitarian response
~ ICRC Ward in Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Lebanon: Wound Management Saves a Limb and a Life
~ Declared a crime under violent extremists’ control, today music thrives again in Mosul
~ Indian journalist, specialist in defence, arrested for “spying” for China
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter