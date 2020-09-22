Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indian journalist, specialist in defence, arrested for “spying” for China

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for Indian freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma’s immediate release in the absence of solid evidence to support Delhi police claims that this specialist in defence issues supplied “classified documents” to Chinese intelligence agents in exchange for payment. S

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ COVID-19: Fiji Corrections Service receives more than 20,000 pieces of PPE
~ Twitter still failing women over online violence and abuse
~ The world must not be ‘neutral’ on enforced disappearances
~ Cameroon: Heightened Crackdown on Opposition
~ Kosovo Lead Poisoning Victims Still Awaiting Justice
~ Sudanese Artists Imprisoned for Pro-Democracy Chants
~ Police Abuse Continues in Belarus
~ Morocco: Espionage Case Against Outspoken Journalist
~ New publication on the digital transformation of education and school connectivity
~ Vegetable farming training improves lives in Nepal's Sarlahi district
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter