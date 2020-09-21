Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The world must not be ‘neutral’ on enforced disappearances

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© United Nations -


More
~ Cameroon: Heightened Crackdown on Opposition
~ Kosovo Lead Poisoning Victims Still Awaiting Justice
~ Sudanese Artists Imprisoned for Pro-Democracy Chants
~ Police Abuse Continues in Belarus
~ Morocco: Espionage Case Against Outspoken Journalist
~ New publication on the digital transformation of education and school connectivity
~ Vegetable farming training improves lives in Nepal's Sarlahi district
~ Spain violated inclusive education right of child with disabilities, independent committee finds
~ Belarus : "Police purposefully target journalists"
~ Netexplo Forum explores global innovation and the cities of the future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter