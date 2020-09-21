Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon: Heightened Crackdown on Opposition

Click to expand Image Hundreds of supporters raise their arms and wave the national flag while waiting to greet Cameroonian opposition leader Maurice Kamto in Yaoundé on October 5, 2019, the day of his release from prison. © 2019 Stringer/AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – Cameroon authorities banned demonstrations after the opposition party Cameroon Renaissance Movement (Mouvement pour la renaissance du Cameroun, MRC) encouraged people to take to the streets over the government’s decision to call regional elections. On September 11, 2020, the governors of the Littoral and Centre regions…

© Human Rights Watch -


