Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudanese Artists Imprisoned for Pro-Democracy Chants

Click to expand Image A mural reading, "The Revolution will go on" is seen on a wall in Khartoum, Sudan, June 18, 2019. © 2019 Umit Bektas/Reuters On September 18, a court in Khartoum sentenced five Sudanese artists to two months in prison and made them pay a fine of 5,000 Sudanese pounds (USD $90) on charges of “disturbing public peace” and “public nuisance,” for chanting pro-democracy slogans at the police station. The case exposes serious flaws in Sudan’s legal, criminal justice, and judicial systems. The artists are members of the art collective Civic Lab and were arrested on August…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ The world must not be ‘neutral’ on enforced disappearances
~ Cameroon: Heightened Crackdown on Opposition
~ Kosovo Lead Poisoning Victims Still Awaiting Justice
~ Police Abuse Continues in Belarus
~ Morocco: Espionage Case Against Outspoken Journalist
~ New publication on the digital transformation of education and school connectivity
~ Vegetable farming training improves lives in Nepal's Sarlahi district
~ Spain violated inclusive education right of child with disabilities, independent committee finds
~ Belarus : "Police purposefully target journalists"
~ Netexplo Forum explores global innovation and the cities of the future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter