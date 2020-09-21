Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Police Abuse Continues in Belarus

Click to expand Image Police officers detain Nina Bahinskaya, 73, during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, September 19, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/TUT.by Police abuse of peaceful protesters and passers-by in Belarus is continuing, as are protests over disputed presidential elections and police brutality. On September 12, a 21-year-old student from Minsk was scrolling on his phone when masked officers in green uniform detained him, breaking his nose and throwing him into a minivan with no number plates. Five officers in the vehicle…

© Human Rights Watch -


