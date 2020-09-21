Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Morocco: Espionage Case Against Outspoken Journalist

Click to expand Image Journalist and activist Omar Radi waits outside the court in Casablanca, Morocco, March 12, 2020. © 2020 REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal (Washington, DC) – Moroccan authorities have jailed an outspoken journalist and activist, Omar Radi, on espionage and other charges that seem backed by scant evidence, Human Rights Watch said today. His judicial investigation, scheduled to begin on September 22, 2020, raises concerns that authorities are abusing the justice system to silence one of the few remaining critical voices in Moroccan media. Radi, 34, in jail since July 29, faces…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ The world must not be ‘neutral’ on enforced disappearances
~ Cameroon: Heightened Crackdown on Opposition
~ Kosovo Lead Poisoning Victims Still Awaiting Justice
~ Sudanese Artists Imprisoned for Pro-Democracy Chants
~ Police Abuse Continues in Belarus
~ New publication on the digital transformation of education and school connectivity
~ Vegetable farming training improves lives in Nepal's Sarlahi district
~ Spain violated inclusive education right of child with disabilities, independent committee finds
~ Belarus : "Police purposefully target journalists"
~ Netexplo Forum explores global innovation and the cities of the future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter