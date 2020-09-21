Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong Department of Justice must drop charges against Swiss photographer

NewsRSF calls on the Hong Kong Department of Justice to drop charges against Swiss photographer who faces up to a year in prison for allegedly causing “public disorder” while he was documenting a violent episode of last year’s demonstrations. Swiss national Marc Progin, 75, was tried from 9th

© Reporters without borders -


