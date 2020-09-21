Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Migrant Workers Stranded in Russia Flocking to Border

Click to expand Image More than 4,000 Uzbek nationals live in a temporary camp in Kinel district, Samara region, Russia, intended for 900 people, waiting for a train to take them back to Uzbekistan, September 2020. © 2020 Human Rights Watch “Please tell them to send more trains!” I heard this repeated often last week while visiting a temporary migrant camp on Russia’s border with Kazakhstan, filled with Uzbek migrants desperate to be repatriated home to Uzbekistan. People started flocking to the camp, near the Kinel train station in Russia’s Samara region, in late August from around Russia.…

~ Vegetable farming training improves lives in Nepal's Sarlahi district
~ Spain violated inclusive education right of child with disabilities, independent committee finds
~ Belarus : "Police purposefully target journalists"
~ Netexplo Forum explores global innovation and the cities of the future
~ Hong Kong Department of Justice must drop charges against Swiss photographer
~ Yemen: Red Cross/Crescent family opens COVID-19 care centre ahead of possible second wave
~ Lebanon Police Force Directs Blame for Abuse Against Protesters
~ Joint Programme in Nepal: Sustaining women led enterprises in response to the COVID-19 pandemic
