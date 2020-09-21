Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon Police Force Directs Blame for Abuse Against Protesters

Click to expand Image A policeman strikes a protester during anti-government demonstrations on August 8, 2020 in Beirut, Lebanon. © 2020 Marwan Tahtah/Getty Images The Lebanese Internal Security Forces (ISF), in a letter to Human Rights Watch, has denied their members used live ammunition, rubber bullets, or metal pellets during the August 8 protest in downtown Beirut. Instead, the ISF pointed to the Parliament Security Force, comprising Parliament Police and an army company, as having used these weapons. The ISF also identified men in civilian clothing seen in photos and videos circulating…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


