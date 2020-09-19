Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mourning the Death of Feminist Icon Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Click to expand Image US Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen during a public appearance hosted by the Museum of the City of New York at the New York Academy of Medicine in New York, NY, December 15, 2018.  © 2018 Albin Lohr-Jones/Sipa via AP Images My heart is broken. The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is almost too much to process. Justice Ginsberg, the second woman appointed  to the US Supreme Court, was more than a feminist icon, she was a collective feminist grandmother to women, girls, non-binary people – to everyone who struggles to imagine themselves as having…

© Human Rights Watch -


