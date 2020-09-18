Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Afghan Women Win Fight for Their Own Identity

Click to expand Image Delegates attend the last day of the Afghan Loya Jirga meeting in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, May 3, 2019. © 2020 AP Photo/Rahmat Gul Afghanistan’s president has signed a new law that will, for the first time, include mothers’ names on their children’s birth certificates and identification cards. The law is a major victory for Afghan women’s rights activists, who for several years have campaigned for both parents to be named under the social media hashtag #WhereIsMyName. The reform will have important real-life consequences, making it easier for women to obtain education,…

