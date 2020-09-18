Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN rights chief calls for Turkey to probe rights abuses in northern Syria

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© United Nations -


More
~ Charlie Hebdo: “You marched for free speech in 2015, ensure it is respected now”
~ Ingush journalist gets three years on trumped-up drug charge
~ DRC : another journalist arrested on complaint by Sankuru province governor
~ Uganda: Mountain gorillas shielded from threats
~ EU: Use Budget to Uphold Democracy
~ South Africa: Widespread Xenophobic Violence
~ Mozambique: Alleged Soldiers Execute Woman
~ Liberia’s President Should Showcase Justice on International Stage
~ Major progress in UNESCO’s development of a global normative instrument on the ethics of AI
~ Human rights violations continue in Burundi under new Government: UN report
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter