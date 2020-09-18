Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DRC : another journalist arrested on complaint by Sankuru province governor

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) joins its Congolese partner organization, Journalist in Danger (JED), in condemning the repeated and unacceptable harassment of journalists in Sankuru province, in the centre of the Democratic Republic of Congo. François Lendo, the manager of local Radio Losanganya, was about fly from Lodja, a city in Sankuru province, on 15 September to attend a meeting of t

© Reporters without borders -


