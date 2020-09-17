Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia to Appear Before UN Rights Council in January

Click to expand Image Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly Friday, September 28, 2018, at the United Nations headquarters.  © 2018 Frank Franklin II/ AP Photo (Sydney)– The Australian government has failed to meet important commitments to protect the rights of refugees, asylum seekers, and Indigenous peoples, Human Rights Watch said today in a submission to the United Nations Human Rights Council. Australia’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR) has been rescheduled from November 2020 to January 25, 2021 because of the…

