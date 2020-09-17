Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Use Budget to Uphold Democracy

Click to expand Image European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 28, 2015. © 2015 Reuters (Brussels) – The European Union should urgently equip itself with a robust tool tying member states’ access to EU funds to respect for core membership obligations, Human Rights Watch said today. Germany, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency until December 2020, and other EU countries should ensure that a functioning system is established to prevent rights-abusing governments in the EU from exploiting their access to the EU’s budget while…

