Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique: Alleged Soldiers Execute Woman

Click to expand Image Mozambican army soldiers patrol the streets of Mocimboa da Praia in March 2018. © 2018 Adrien Barbier/AFP/Getty Images (Maputo) – Mozambican authorities should promptly and impartially investigate the apparent summary execution of an unarmed and naked woman by men wearing army uniforms. The killing, which was captured on an unverified video that went viral on social media, comes amid allegations of abuses by government soldiers in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, where they are battling an Islamist armed group. The Mozambican Armed Defense Forces (FADM) released…

© Human Rights Watch


